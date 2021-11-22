Denver to issue indoor mandate: masks or proof of vaccine, sources say

DENVER (KDVR) — People living in and visiting Denver should be prepared to mask up after the city is set to issue a new indoor mask mandate.

FOX31 News has learned from multiple sources that Mayor Michael Hancock and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment will be announcing an indoor mask mandate Tuesday. It’s scheduled to take effect Wednesday.

FOX31 is told the mandate will apply to indoor public spaces and will allow for some exemptions. Businesses will have the option to require masks or require proof of vaccination.

When asked about the mandate, DDPHE sent FOX31 a statement that said in part, “Denver is evaluating the best way to move forward to curb the current COVID-19 wave, protect our regional hospital capacity, and save lives. More details will be available at a press conference tomorrow.”

The Jefferson County Board of Health and Tri-County Board of Health both have meetings Monday where they’re discussing similar mandates.

Counties including Boulder and Larimer already have indoor mask mandates in place.