Denver Health to receive 1,000 new face shields

DENVER (KDVR) – Vistaprint, a printing company, has adapted large format printing machines to make face shields. The company is donating 100,000 face shields to 100 healthcare facilities in under-served communities.

Denver Health will receive 1,000 face shields.

“I am proud to work with a team that is so nimble, innovative, and passionate that they were able to start production of these much-needed supplies in a matter of days”, said Vistaprint Chief Marketing Officer Ricky Engelberg, “So many of our customers come from smaller communities, and it is a privilege to be able to support their front-line healthcare providers.”

Vistaprint quickly repurposed machines traditionally used to print large banners and signs. The company expects to produce 100,000 face shields per week by the end of April.

Additional products, including masks, containment panels, pre-printed material with safety protocols and signage, are rapidly becoming available to assist health, governmental, volunteer and other essential organizations people need in the battle against COVID-19.

More information on requesting a donation or purchasing at cost is available at Vistaprint face shields