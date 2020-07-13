Denver health center expands COVID-19 testing after receiving $216,000 grant

DENVER, Colo, (KDVR) — The Inner City Health Center will be able to expand COVID-19 testing after receiving a $216,512 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
This month Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner partnered with others to introduce a bipartisan bill, Timely and Effective Systematic Testing (TEST) Act, which would improve capacity to respond to COVID-19 and future pandemics.
Additional funding includes:
- Nearly $3 Million for Colorado rural health clinics provided by HHS in May
- $159 million to expand testing capabilities in Colorado, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in May
- Over $11.7 Million to expand Colorado’s testing capabilities provided by HHS in May
- More than $10 million for Colorado to expand testing capability provided by the CDC in April