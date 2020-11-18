Denver gym owners feel unfairly targeted by new COVID-19 restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) – On Tuesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis alongside Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, announced new “red phase” COVID19 restrictions that would place all gyms in those counties, including Denver, under a 10% capacity restriction.

The restrictions go into effect Friday. Currently all gyms in Denver are capped at 25% capacity, which has already proven to be a major financial battle for gym owners across the metro area.

Co-Owner of ‘Barre Forte’ in Wash Park, Sarah Brittenham, said Wednesday her business continues to see a 50-75% loss of revenue each month under the current capacity guidelines.

“We upped what we are offering, are continuing to offer the same thing, then cut capacity and we have 100-120% of our expenses still,” said Brittenham.

Owner of 720 Athletics, April DiGiannantonio, said a total shutdown would most likely permanently shut their doors forever. While the 10% capacity rule is just another hit for her business too, she plans to hold more classes with less people to pay the bills.

“I don’t want to lose memberships because my revenue will come down so what I do is I keep adding classes,” said DiGiannantonio. “It’s to the point where I have a class every hour so I can get those members in so they feel like they are getting their money’s worth.”

While more classes might help her clients, it’s an added expense to pay her employees for more time in the gym.

Brittenham and DiGiannantonio agree, the new COVID-19 restrictions don’t address the issue of private gatherings. The gym owners feel they’re doing their part in keeping people safe, but continue to get knocked down.

“Every time Polis or Hancock gets ready to do a press conference, we get this pit in our stomach because every time it’s such a roller coaster, like is this going to be the one?” said Brittenham. “What restrictions are they going to put on us now?

Both Barre Forte and 720 Athletics have added online and virtual classes for members, cut class sizes and continue to enforce social distancing and mandatory mask policies.

“We have plenty of social distancing, plenty airflow, and requiring masks so it’s not like people are coming there without masks on and gathering,” said DiGiannantonio. “I think the government is controlling what they can control.”

“It’s hard to know that we are getting the brunt of this when I don’t necessarily think we are the problem, but we also understand we are the ones they can regulate,” said Brittenham. “They can’t regulate these large gatherings in people’s homes.”

For all the counties in Colorado that moved to the level red this week, only one out of 445 outbreaks have been traced to a gym through October and the early part of November.

