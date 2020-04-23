Denver girl gets adopted by foster parents; community holds parade to celebrate

DENVER (KDVR) — A young girl was formally adopted by her foster parents on Wednesday. To celebrate, the community held a parade.

For more than two years, Poppy had been the foster daughter of Stapleton couple Brad and Deanna Hamilton.

“It’s trying, but rewarding,” says Brad Hamilton.

More than 50 vehicles drove down Xenia Street Wednesday with signs celebrating the adoption, which a judge approved.

Poppy’s parents hope her story inspires other families to consider adoption.

“We are very lucky, where our community has banded together,” says Deanna Hamilton. “There are a lot of sweet kids who are looking for a good, happy, healthy home.”