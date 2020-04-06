Denver first responders receive rapid COVID-19 test kits

Health workers prepare to conduct a drive-through COVID-19 test for people at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, Monday, March 30, 2020. The Malaysian government issued a restricted movement order to the public till April 14, to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies will receive rapid COVID-19 testing that will deliver results in 2 to 10 minutes.

AYTU-Bioscience in Englewood received its first shipment of 100,000 tests from China. Denver police officers, Denver firefighters and Denver County Sheriff’s deputies received their first order of 2,750 tests.

The rapid tests use a drop of blood from a finger stick to see if the patient has COVID-19 antibodies in their blood. If a patient tests positive but doesn’t exhibit symptoms, it may be because the patient has already recovered and built up immunity.