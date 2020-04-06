Denver first responders receive rapid COVID-19 test kits

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies will receive rapid COVID-19 testing that will deliver results in 2 to 10 minutes.
AYTU-Bioscience in Englewood received its first shipment of 100,000 tests from China. Denver police officers, Denver firefighters and Denver County Sheriff’s deputies received their first order of 2,750 tests.
The rapid tests use a drop of blood from a finger stick to see if the patient has COVID-19 antibodies in their blood. If a patient tests positive but doesn’t exhibit symptoms, it may be because the patient has already recovered and built up immunity.