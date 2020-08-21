Denver firm creates climbing chalk that kills COVID-19

DENVER — A Denver-based athletic chalk maker has a new product that it hopes will get climbers back in gyms as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

FrictionLabs developed a hygienic liquid grip chalk that’s been found to kill the novel coronavirus, tests from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and the CU Anschutz Medical Campus found.

After applying a bit of the chalk on hands and rubbing, the alcohol evaporates in seconds, leaving hands white and grippy for climbing, weightlifting, CrossFit or high-intensity interval training workouts.

The company’s Secret Stuff Hygienic consists of 80 percent ethanol, like FDA-approved hand sanitizers, though the chalk doesn’t carry that label because of the compounds it’s made of. FrictionLabs hopes to restore confidence in climbers and gyms, which have to navigate reopening safely and staying afloat.

After coming up with the idea, it was a 10-week sprint to develop the product based on guidance from the CDC and get it ready to ship, Kalantari said. A 75 ml bottle of Secret Stuff sells for $19 on FrictionLabs’ website and Amazon, as well as at gyms and other specialty retailers.

Kalantari and Brown started FrictionLabs in 2013 in Brown’s basement. The two met as co-workers at PaySimple, a Denver-based payment processor, and then bonded over rock climbing. They soon set out to make better chalk for rock climbers.

