DENVER (KDVR) — WOW!

The Denver Fire Department said that they received 1200 donated surgical masks from Mr. Xidong Sun, who represents organizations from the Denver Chinese Community.

#DenverFireDepartment gratefully received donations of 1200 Surgical Masks from Mr. Xidong Sun representing organizations from the Denver Chinese Community. These masks will help provide added protection when helping patients on medical emergency's. @CityofDenver #DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/cUx8yz1P7p — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) April 2, 2020

DFD says these masks will provide additional protection when helping patients on medical emergencies.

Thank you to all of those who are on the front line of this pandemic as well as those who have donated their time, money and talents to help stop the spread of COVID-19.