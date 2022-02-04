Denver drops its mask mandate for indoor spaces

DENVER (KDVR) – The City and County of Denver has ended its face covering order. As of Friday, Feb. 4, you can take it off and breathe freely.
The city’s news release reads in part, “Due to rapidly declining COVID-19 cases, stabilized hospitalization rates and free and easy access to vaccines and boosters… Denver’s face covering order will expire Thursday.”
Inside, outside, no mask and no proof of vaccine will be required, at least as far as the city is concerned. Individual businesses can, as always, implement their own policies.
Third generation Rockmount Ranch Wear owner Steve Weil says he is relieved.
“It’s a nice relief, in my own office, to not have to wear a mask with all our staff because it’s hard to communicate,” Weil said.
Right across the street from Rockmount Ranch Wear you will find the Yampa Sandwich Company. Assistant general manager Ryan Baril says not wearing a mask will make a difference.
“It’s going to be a huge difference. I mean that face-to-face, we are not just selling sandwiches we are selling an experience, we are making connections with our customers, and that’s the biggest thing it’s so hard to do when you have that barrier,” he said.
Not everyone was on board with the unmasking though.
“I think it’s kind of to each his own, I kind of prefer to wear something,” one person in downtown Denver said about the lifting of the mandate.
The City of Denver is still urging people to wear masks in crowded places, to wash their hands and stay home if they are feeling ill.