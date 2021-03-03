Denver, Douglas and Arapahoe counties ease restrictions, increase capacity for certain businesses

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver, Douglas and Arapahoe counties announced restrictions for businesses that participate in the 5 Star Program are being eased, allowing businesses to increase capacity.

The counties made the decision after Governor Polis announced 70 percent of people over the age of 70 have been vaccinated. Businesses in 5 Star Program in Denver, Douglas and Arapahoe counties have shifted from Level Yellow to Level Blue restrictions.

The 5 Star Program encourages businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines. Essentially, it allows businesses to operate under less strict state restrictions if they take additional measures to help protect staff and customers from COVID-19 and pass an inspection. Once they get the 5 Star approval, businesses can operate under the restriction level one lower than their county’s on the state’s COVID-19 dial.