Denver doctors part of nationwide study for experimental COVID-19 treatment

DENVER (KDVR) — HealthONE announced this week it is participating in a national study aimed at determining whether convalescent plasma treatment is an effective way to combat COVID-19.

The experimental treatment was first used to potentially help Colorado’s most critical cases about a month ago. However, it is still not a proven way to get rid of the virus.

Dr. Marcello Rotta with HealthONE says the plasma of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies that can potentially be used as a new weapon against the virus in a person currently fighting it.

“This is an important trial. Though it is a trial, so we don’t know whether it works and we don’t know whether it is the way to go,” said Rotta.

He says the goal is to give expanded access to convalescent plasma for the most severe COVID-19 patients, and also determine the efficacy of the treatment.

In order to make the study successful, HealthONE is seeking qualified donors. Some criteria include having had a positive COVID-19 test in the past, being fully recovered for at least two weeks and having since tested negative.

Hundreds of hospitals are participating in the study which is led by Mayo Clinic. Rotta says it is critical to start collecting data on this type of treatment.

“It allows us a pathway throughout the system, my hospital and many other hospitals in my network, to access plasma from individuals that donate that plasma after recovering from the disease,” said Rotta.

There are several places to donate convalescent plasma, including Children’s Hospital Colorado, Presbyterian St. Luke’s and Vitalant. HealthONE also has a designated COVID-19 plasma phone line at: (833) 582-1971.