Denver doctors helping fight COVID-19 in New York

DENVER (KDVR) — Some doctors at National Jewish Health in Denver are in New York this week helping the medical team at a Mount Sinai Hospital care for their COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Josh Solomon is one of them. He is an associate professor of medicine at National Jewish Health who specializes in pulmonary and critical care.

“I’ve of course never seen anything like it,” he said from New York. “They got what we have, times 10.”

Solomon says the New York providers are working around the clock.

“Our job here is to give them some respite, let them go home for a little bit, take some of the load off,” he said.

Solomon and the other Colorado doctors say they are learning a lot in the New York emergency rooms and intensive care units.

“We’ve learned from how they handle it here, and it’s scary. I mean, it’s a scary presentation. They rapidly deteriorate,” he said.

Like other hospitals, family members are not allowed into the ICU, and it’s hard to see people dying alone.

“When you have an 80-year-old who has been married for 50 years and he dies alone, without his wife at his side, it is really tough,” Solomon said.

There are some long and exhausting days, but there are good moments as well. When a COVID-19 patient is released from the hospital, the song “Here Comes the Sun” is blasted over the intercom.

“Pretty awesome,” Solomon said.