Denver District Attorney’s Office warns against fraudsters capitalizing on COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The District Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Thursday that fraudsters are capitalizing on COVID-19 with new scams.

Following President Trump’s announcement regarding individuals receiving $1,000 checks, fraudsters have been actively contacting people and asking them to provide their Social Security Number as well as other personal identifying information.

The fraudsters say they need this information in order to expedite the check for that individual.

The DA’s Office says that millennials are the most susceptible to this type of scam.

The press release also stated some additional changes that are being introduced due to COVID-19.

The DA’s Office says they will be releasing some inmates who are at high-risk of COVID-19 (pregnant women and those age 60 and older) and who have little time left on their sentences.

They also said they will be leveraging in-home detention in appropriate circumstances.

The District Courts will remain open during this time, while most County Courts are closed at this time.