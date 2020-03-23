Denver courthouse closed after attorney tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver’s Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse closed Monday after an attorney tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The building will be closed to everyone except cleaning staff Monday and Tuesday as crews work to sanitize the building before reopening it Wednesday. While it willre-open Wednesday, Second Judicial District Chief Judge Michael Martinez has made temporary changes that will reduce the number of people coming in and out of the building moving forward.

The attorney who tested positive for COVID-19 appeared in multiple courtrooms last week. The attorney is now quarantined and exhibiting mild symptoms. Staff and parties in contact with the attorney have been notified.

Martinez has suspended district court criminals dockets for the week of March 24. Starting next week, the court will set up virtual courtrooms for appearances for criminal cases.

Other district have taken similar steps in recent days. In the 18th Judicial District, serving Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties, all court appearances have been vacated, unless deemed essential, through April 3.

Adams county has temporarily suspended all jury trials. However, an exception was made for jury selection in the death penalty case in the shooting death of Adams County deputy Heath Gumm. Jury selection for that case has moved forward. Dreion Dearing is accused of Gumm’s murder in January 2018.