Denver company looking to hire employees to build ‘work from home’ offices

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re one of the many Coloradans who is currently looking for work, a Denver-based company wants to hear from you.

Tuff Shed sells and manufactures storage buildings and garages.

Since the pandemic made its way into our state, the company has been inundated with requests from clients who are asking for something more than just sheds.

“People were looking for space to have a home office, they were looking for space to home school their children. They’re looking for space to store their essential goods,” said Phil Worth, Vice President of Marketing for Tuff Shed.

The company is so busy, it’s looking to hire employees at all 52 of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including here in Colorado.

“We need more people to help build them because we’ve had this huge increase in sales and demand for our products,” Worth said.

Not only are they building work from home offices, they’re also building units for the medical community.

“We just built a half dozen facilities here in Colorado for medical testing,” Worth explained. “Including two drive thru testing centers at Children’s Hospital; one here in Denver and one in Colorado Springs”.

You don’t need a vast skill-set to to apply. According to Worth, if you have basic carpentry knowledge – Tuff Shed’s staff can teach you the rest.

To apply, click here.