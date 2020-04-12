Denver closes Civic Center Park and surrounding areas due to COVID-19

On a clear winter day, snow covers Civic Center Park, the Denver City and County Building and bronco busting statue under a beautiful blue sky.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) and Denver Parks and Recreation announced the closure of Civic Center Park and surrounding areas effective immediately.

This statement is posted on the City and County of Denver website:

Due to public health and safety concerns, and in an effort to prevent large gatherings and ensure extreme physical distancing, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and Denver Parks & Recreation are closing Civic Center Park and surrounding areas effective immediately and until further notice. The includes the areas of Lincoln Park, MacIntosh Park, Pioneer Monument and the Public Library lawn. This closure is intended as a preventative action to reduce the spread of transmission of COVID-19 in areas where interventions to implement physical distancing have not been effective. City and County of Denver

Red Rocks Amphitheater was recently closed by the City and County of Denver on April 10. All other parks remain open for proper socially distanced exercise and leisure.

Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, and all other confined gathering areas are closed in the parks. Park rangers are monitoring open park spaces for non-compliance.