Denver city employees face 8 mandatory furlough days

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced 8 mandatory furlough days for Denver city employees in a letter sent on Wednesday.

5 scheduled furlough days are paired with holiday and Denver Public School closures:

July 6 (Monday after Friday holiday)

September 4 (Friday before Monday holiday)

October 19 (Monday – DPS closure)

November 27 (Friday after Thanksgiving)

December 24 (Christmas Eve)

3 flexible furlough days are to be taken by the end of the year

The CARES Act Federal Pandemic Unemployment compensation benefit may be available to eligible employees.