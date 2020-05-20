Denver Botanic Gardens, Zoo hoping to open before ‘Safer at Home’ order ends

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo and Denver Botanic Gardens are hoping to get permission to reopen — with social distancing measures in place — before the “Safer at Home” order ends.

The order is set to expire or be reviewed on May 27.

The Botanic Gardens asked the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment if they could reopen Monday, saying “certain protocols” would be in place.

So far, the CDPHE has not made a decision.

“We’re ready as soon as they give us the green light. We get contacted nonstop through social media (by people asking us), ‘When can we come back?'” said Brian Vogt, CEO of the Botanic Gardens.

Among other things, Botanic Gardens staff have placed markers to show people where to stand safely.

It has also deployed a mobile vending unit for admissions and would keep visitors apart as they enter.

The City and County of Denver considers the Gardens an “outside public space” and argues they should be allowed to open.

The Denver Zoo is also asking to open before May 27.

The zoo is getting ready by, among other things, creating paths with hay bales.

Crews are also experimenting with spray-painted arrows to guide visitors through the zoo and stay apart.

Tables at the zoo’s cafe are now spaced 6 feet apart.

Requests to open early (variances) are made to local health departments. Those departments then ask the state for approval.

The CDPHE says the goal is to ensure conditions are deemed safe.

“We might need to go back and forth with the county and ask additional questions. The reason it takes so long is that there are an awful lot of these requests in our cue,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the CDPHE’s executive director.

At the Gardens, the answer can’t come soon enough.

The organization Colorado Counties, Inc. says more than half of the state’s 64 counties have asked for variances.

On Wednesday, counties are scheduled to have a call with the CDPHE to ask questions about the process that could help them open early.