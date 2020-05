DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Botanic Gardens is canceling its 2020 Summer Concert Series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Vogt, Denver Botanic Gardens CEO, said “Thank you for being our friends as we journey down this long and winding road. Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow when concerts return to the Gardens.”

Denver Botanic Gardens and Swallow Hill Music look forward to the day when music is again in full bloom at the Gardens.