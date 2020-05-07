Denver area hair salons and barbershops prepare to open on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Hair salons and barbershops are getting ready to reopen in metro Denver. Local regulations are keeping Denver and most suburban locations closed until Saturday.

“There’s definitely going to be a lot more rules,” said T.J. Mora of Scissorhand Design Studio in Northglenn. “We also invested [in a thermometer], and we will be scanning … doing thermometer checks.”

Anyone with a fever will be turned away. Veronica Potter and Alyssa Hook co-own Grey Salon Studio in Centennial. They also have a thermometer ready.

“I think it’s just getting used to the new normal — what that will be like,” Potter said.

Both businesses said guests will no longer be allowed to wait inside ahead of their appointments. Industrywide, locations will be offering hair services by appointment only.

“We’ve asked that our clients arrive on time,” Hook said. “If they happen to arrive early, [we’ve asked] that they wait in their car until their scheduled appointment time.”

Blowdrying will be limited at Grey Salon Studio to prevent moving germs through the air. That may give stylists more time to problem-solve the dreaded mask challenge.

“Especially with these cloth masks … the hair kind of sticks to it and makes it itchy and irritable,” Mora explained.

Masks with strings that go behind ears are preferred for haircuts. Masks that are secured behind the head make the job of cutting hair more challenging. Mora says the new normal means facial hair needs to be maintained at home.