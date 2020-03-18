Denver-area catering company cuts staff, opens roadside stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – While bars and restaurants remain open for take-out, catering companies say they are left with very few options to make money during the outbreak.

Encore Catering in Englewood has been open for 12 years. The bulk of their business comes from weddings, events and corporate lunches.

“Our business went from hero to zero,” owner Mike Crater told FOX31.

In the last week, he says all of their clients have canceled.

“Obviously today is St. Patrick’s Day so we had about 400 portions of corned beef and cabbage that were going to go out today that started canceling mid-last week,” Crater said.

Tuesday afternoon, the catering company shifted gears and set up a grab-and-go BBQ stand instead. It's located in the parking lot they share with 7-Eleven, at the corner of South Broadway and Dartmouth Avenue in Englewood.

They say the makeshift restaurant will remain open as long as the weather is good and the customers keep coming.

“You’ve got to think on your feet and we’re trying to do that as best we can,” he said.

While the roadside stand was a success on St. Patrick’s Day, it’s not a solution guaranteed to help Encore stay afloat going forward.

“Obviously we have very limited advertising and all that so it’s just people stopping and seeing us here and coming by,” Crater said.

Tuesday morning, the company also let go 70 percent of its staff.

“We have about 50 employees. Or, did, until today,” Crater said. “I laid off 35 people this morning. And that was tough. And to field a lot of questions that we truly don’t have the answer to. We just don’t know and it’s scary.”

At the same time, Crater says he received 75 resumes from out-of-work food service professionals. He says that is more than he has gotten combined in the past year.

Encore has also decided to waive its minimum order policy. They will cater fresh, hot meals for families of five or more. They can also provide boxed lunches for companies, which Crater believes may help further limit exposure to COVID-19 by having just one company bring in food instead of employees bringing in food from multiple places.

“If I can make enough money just to pay one person then I’m ahead of the game,” Crater said.