Delta variant case confirmed at Colorado Springs bridge club where first Coloradan died from COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — A bridge player at the American Contract Bridge League Unit 360 in Colorado Springs has tested positive for the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

The person who played at the club on Monday, July 19th, and Friday, July 23rd was fully vaccinated. The person is experiencing very mild symptoms, according to the club.

Out of an abundance of caution, all members of the Bridge Club have been notified. The Bridge Club will be temporarily closed until August 2. This Bridge Club is where the first Coloradan died from COVID-19.

Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has concerns may obtain information about COVID-19 testing here.