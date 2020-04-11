Deep cleaning, COVID-19 testing begins at Greeley meat plant after two employees die from virus

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A meat production plant in Greeley is receiving nationwide attention after the workers’ union reported a second employee’s death in a week from COVID-19.

The company, JBS USA, responded to FOX31 Saturday stating the following:

JBS USA is focused on testing and screening team members, as well as deep cleaning the facility this weekend. Testing has already begun.

The union that represents the meat production workers, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, shared an “important notice” with FOX 31 and Gov. Jared Polis Saturday.

The union says this important notice was posted by the company for JBS employees to read.

At the bottom of the notice, it explains only certain employees present on April 9 and 10 will be tested at this time. Other will need to get tested on their own time and provide documentation of it before returning to work.

The notice prompted UFCW Local 7 to reach out to Polis for a second time.

The new five-page-long letter outlines a series of questions about testing and the deep cleaning of the JBS facility in Greeley.

FOX31 asked JBS for more information on the testing and how long their facility will be closed for.

We will provide an update as soon as we hear any new information.