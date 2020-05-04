‘Dancing in a Mad World’ captures an eerie Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Some local artists collaborated on a project to capture a rather eerie scene in Denver during the pandemic.

The project is called, ‘Dancing in a Mad World‘ and it was created by Denver-based filmmaker Joshua Berendes.

“I wanted to make something that would showcase Denver. That would make Denver proud. It was really important for me to feature local artists,” Berendes said.

The short film shows dancers wearing face masks highlighting empty, well-known locations in Denver.

“It was really interesting just being in Denver, downtown with all the empty streets and people wearing masks. And we were wearing masks. And we were doing a great job of staying six feet away from each other,” Berendes said of the shoot.

The video is circulating on social media. Plenty of its viewers have been moved, Berendes explained.

“People have cried. People have reached out to me, people I know, strangers – reaching out saying they cried watching this,” the filmmaker said.

Not only are the dancers in the film local, but so is the production crew and the mask makers.

The dancers include: Chenoa Rangel, Kelsey Gibson, Lexy Silva and Lindsay Marquino. The custom face masks were created by Project BODOMask.

Along with Berendes, Whit Waynes also provided some of the cinematography. Zach Everman produced the title animation and Peyton Lengacher assisted with some behind-the-scenes work.