Dairy MAX, Denver Broncos provide emergency school fund in response to coronavirus pandemic

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 2: Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball after making an interception during the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Broncos and Dairy MAX have created a $50,000 COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund to provide local schools the resources needed to continue meal programs. Each school can apply for up to $3,000 in grant funds using this online application.

“Right now is a time for us all to come together to help each other,” says Justin Simmons, safety for the Denver Broncos. “I have worked with Fuel up to Play 60 for the past two years talking to kids about eating right and staying active, and now these grants will help schools continue to serve the meals kids need.”

The fund provides crucial resources for food storage, single-serve packaging, distribution, delivery, sanitation and safety protective gear as they adapt to new means of delivering healthy meals. It assists the almost 1 million local kids who depend on school meals for their daily nutrition.

Dairy MAX, the Denver Broncos, GENYOUth and Fuel Up To Play 60 partnered to create the COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund.

The fund is available to schools impacted by closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apply using the online application. Applicants are encouraged to apply as early as possible.