Daily vaccinations down 30% from mid-April peak

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has administered more COVID-19 vaccines throughout April than any preceding month, but midway through the month those vaccinations have slowed.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 52% of Coloradans now have at last one dose of a COVID vaccine and 28% are fully vaccinated. CDPHE officials estimate around 40% of Colorado is now fully immune to COVID either through full vaccination or previous infection.

Officials have reemphasized their call that Coloradans get vaccinated as soon as possible.

During a Thursday press conference, CDPHE chief medical officer Dr. Eric France said the state will be trying to coax more Coloradans into being vaccinated through information campaigns and logistics to make vaccinations more convenient.

Those measures respond to a declining number of Coloradans lining up for vaccines.

There is no measurement in which vaccine demand is not only be leveling off but dropping.

The 7-day average number of daily vaccinations peaked on April 13 at 62,200.

That average has dropped to 43,000 as of April 27, a 30% decrease.

The total number of vaccinations per week has gone down.

There were 431,042 vaccines administered the week ending April 11. There were 341,774 administered the week ending April 25 – a 21% decrease.