CVS Health COVID vaccines for senior facilities coming to Colorado next week

Margaret Dubois, 87, a resident at The Reservoir nursing facility, was given the second COVID-19 vaccination in a Ct. nursing home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn. Administering the vaccine is Bob Atighechi, a CVS pharmacist from Rocky Hill. At right is Mary Lou Galushko, a CVS pharmacist form North Haven. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn,POOL)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (KDVR) — CVS Health announced Monday it has launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities in 12 states.

While Colorado is not on the list for initial vaccinations from CVS Health beginning this week, the health care organization said in a statement that it expects to begin vaccinations in 36 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, on Dec. 28.

Next week, CVS Health expects to administer the vaccines to 382 nursing and assisted living facilities nationwide and will reach an estimated 58,874 patients in Colorado.

For the first phase of vaccinations, CVS Health said four million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities will receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the program.

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations starting this week in the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.