Customers will be required to wear masks inside all King Soopers, City Market stores starting July 22

DENVER (KDVR) — National grocery chain Kroger announced Wednesday that customers will be required to wear masks inside all of its stores starting July 22. Colorado-based King Soopers and City Market are both Kroger-owned stores.
Kroger already requires its employees to wear masks.
“With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus,” Kroger said via Twitter.
