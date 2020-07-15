Customers will be required to wear masks inside all King Soopers, City Market stores starting July 22

DENVER (KDVR) — National grocery chain Kroger announced Wednesday that customers will be required to wear masks inside all of its stores starting July 22. Colorado-based King Soopers and City Market are both Kroger-owned stores.

Kroger already requires its employees to wear masks.

“With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus,” Kroger said via Twitter.

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

