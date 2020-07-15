Customers will be required to wear masks inside all King Soopers, City Market stores starting July 22

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

King Soopers logo on a store in Stapleton on March 24, 2019

DENVER (KDVR) — National grocery chain Kroger announced Wednesday that customers will be required to wear masks inside all of its stores starting July 22. Colorado-based King Soopers and City Market are both Kroger-owned stores.

Kroger already requires its employees to wear masks.

>>RELATED: King Soopers eliminating coins in change among national shortage shortage

“With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus,” Kroger said via Twitter.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories