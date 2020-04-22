CU economist: Widespread testing needed to fully reopen Colorado economy

DENVER (KDVR) — Protests at the state Capitol on Sunday made it clear lots of people want to go back to work. But the transition to lift to Colorado’s stay-at-home order next week will be gradual. Most economists agree the stay-at-home order has had serious, though unavoidable consequences.

Now that Gov. Jared Polis has announced his intentions to reopen parts of the economy, Gregg Macaluso, the faculty director the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder, said a delicate balance will have to be reached.

“I don’t equate one more important than another. It is not, ‘Let’s stay completely safe medically, let’s stay completely safe economically.’ There’s a balance to be struck,” he said.

Macaluso said suppressing economic activity has had its own risks.

“We know statistically what happens during periods of long unemployment, there’s a high correlation to social unrest and even death,” he said.

But ultimately, Macaluso said it will be impossible to fully reopen the economy until people feel safe to return to work and go places — something he said won’t happen until there is widespread testing.

That’s where urgent care clinics like Nextcare will be crucial.

“We can accommodate 60-70 patients a day at any one clinic,” said Casey Young, the operations manager for Nextcare’s seven Colorado clinics.

So far, Nextcare is able to process more than 500 tests a week using a curbside approach in which medical workers obtain a nasal swab in the parking lot and then obtain results in 15 minutes.

Demand hasn’t been the problem, as much as letting people know they have a steady supply of tests.

“We have the tests available. It’s mainly getting the word out to our community,” said Young.

Nextcare has been offering the Abbott ID Now rapid tests for the past three weeks at its Greeley, Broomfield and Aurora clinics.

Nextcare accepts most insurance plans and offers a $145 discount plan for people who don’t have insurance.

Young said there’s no perfect way to reopen the economy when a vaccine doesn’t exist.

“Theres’s going to be risks no matter what, between what course of action is taken, there’s always a risk factor involved,” Young said.