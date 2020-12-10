CU Boulder to start spring semester remotely, hold commencement virtually

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Students attending the University of Colorado at Boulder will be starting remotely for the upcoming spring semester.

The semester begins on Jan. 14, and according to information released by Chancellor Phil DiStefano at least the first place will take place online.

“On Feb. 15, we intend to resume some in-person courses and on-campus student activities and experiences, and we will follow up with you by Jan. 14 to hopefully confirm this plan,” he said.

Additionally, DiStefano said that commencement in May will be held virtually.

“We didn’t arrive at the commencement decision lightly, but firmly believe it’s the right call,” he said.

Because of the delay to in-person learning, students will not be moving into residence halls as planned. The school said room and board will be reduced accordingly.

Read Chancellor DiStefano’s full letter here.