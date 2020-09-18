CU Boulder students forced to move out of Darley North Hall due to COVID-19 outbreak

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado at Boulder announced Friday that students living in the Darley North Hall on campus will have to move to other residence halls by 5 p.m. Sunday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Friday, the university announced that it recorded 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing total cases to 671 positive cases since Aug. 24.

The letter sent to students on Thursday night says in part:

Dear Buff,

As you have heard from the chancellor’s recent announcement, we are experiencing a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus and an increase in the utilization of isolation spaces. Residence Life and Student Housing are working to create additional isolation spaces for campus residents.

To support the health and safety of our students, all residents of Darley North will need to move to other residence halls within the Williams Village community by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20. You will be receiving an email Friday afternoon, Sept. 18, from Student Housing with specific information on your new room assignment and new roommate (if applicable).

We know that moving mid-semester is challenging, and we are doing everything we can to minimize the impacts of this change for our residents. We will do our best to keep your community together, though we will not be able to move roommates together due to space availability. You will continue to have dedicated staff in your new building to support your needs. Additionally, we will issue a $250 credit to your Bursar’s account for the inconvenience of this short notification.

Read full letter here.

Every CU Boulder student is being asked to quarantine for 14 days with exceptions for essential activities like going to class or getting food. Public gatherings, however, should not be happening.