CU Boulder students excited to get back on campus

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The University of Colorado Boulder is expecting 4,700 students to move back on campus this coming week. This will be the first time students will be living back on campus since November.

The students will be available to move in by appointment only.

“I am so excited,” Julia Raval, a freshman at CU, said.

In November, Raval said she had to move out of her dorm on campus, along with her roommate Shelby Crist. The girls agreed that they didn’t expect their first semester of school to be normal because of the pandemic but they were hoping things would get better.

One of the biggest challenges, Raval said, is taking classes virtually.

“Our generation has been resilient. We have found a way to spin it and look at the bright side,” Raval said.

Crist said she won’t be moving back to campus for the spring semester because of financial reasons but she said she has signed a lease at an apartment for the fall. She said right now, she will be living at home in Highlands Ranch saving money for the fall semester ahead.

“It was not making sense to not have a job because nowhere (in Boulder) was hiring CU students because of COVID,” Crist said.

New move-in procedures include:

Proof of a negative SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) PCR test from within five days prior to arrival

No more than two family members and only one guest will be allowed in the residence hall at a time – most students will not be accompanied by family members

Face coverings must be worn at all times inside buildings and outside when a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained

Students coming to campus will be required to submit their Buff Pass daily form

CU said courses designated as in-person or hybrid in-person for the spring semester will begin their in-person format on Feb. 15. Courses designated as remote or online will continue in those formats for the entire semester.

The school is enforcing and implementing new ways to monitor COVID-19 safety. This includes a new “campus monitoring surveillance program” once a week. Furthermore, diagnostic testing, contact tracing and case investigation will continue to be available for students.

Outside campus, CU says faculty, staff and students will continue to be able to bring their immediate family/household members to participate in the monitoring program.