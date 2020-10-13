CU Boulder resuming in-person/hybrid learning, number per gathering increased for 18-22 age group

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder will resume in-person and hybrid learning on Oct. 14, according to the CU website.

Boulder County announced the Public Health Department has loosened restrictions put in place due to the high number of positive cases last month. The trend has shifted downward with only 31 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

CU Boulder has been regularly testing on-campus students and expanded to off-campus last week. Testing sites on the CU Boulder campus allow off-campus students to take COVID-19 tests without an appointment; a service previously only allowed for on-campus students.

Boulder residents and students in the 18 to 22-year-old age group are now allowed to gather in up to six person groups at a time, increased from the previous restriction to only two at a time and before that no gathering at all.

“This is such good news. This means that our community is safer from the spread of this disease, and young adults can connect with a few more of their friends,” Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director said.

The City of Boulder has officially shifted from the Level C to Level A based on statistics and metrics of positive cases.

“CU-sponsored events” may be available to attend depending on the administration. The university is working with BCPH and CU students to determine what these events will look like.

“This has been tough on our young adults and on our community. Our hope is that new cases will continue to decline, and young adults will be able to return to the Safer at Home gathering size allowance of 10 people, like the rest of the county,” Zayach said.

“We know that the majority of young adults are following the requirements and they should get to gather with friends safely. Individuals who have not been adhering to the guidance will be held accountable.”

The test positive percentage dropped 6.2% serving as a major factor in loosening restrictions for CU Boulder and the 18 to 22-year-old age group.