CU Boulder researchers looking into safe ways to play instruments

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are looking into safe ways for musicians to play their instruments during the pandemic.

Like our mouths when we talk, certain instruments project water droplets when played. In a COVID world, that can be dangerous.

“We’re looking into how aerosols are generated from playing musical instruments,” said Tehya Stockman, one of the researchers.

CU Boulder is teaming up with other researchers from different universities, as well. The project they’re working on is called: Performing Arts Aerosol Study.

“When you’re playing music you’re not only breathing out more heavily, but you’re also bringing in more,” Stockman said.

The study will hopefully allow researchers to make predictions about how risky it would be to play certain instruments indoors and outside.

One of the most difficult things for researcher to maneuver is the fact each instrument pretty much releases different amounts of water droplets.

Since most of the aerosols appear to becoming out of the bell of the instruments, researchers started creating and using bell covers.

“I just took some surgical masks and sewed them together to make a bell cover,” Stockman said of her own creation.

It’s hard to tell the exact percentage the cover actually cuts down on because a lot of it depends on the material you’re using to make it. Early data however, appears to be promising.

“For example, a surgical mask – some other researchers at CU Boulder found the filtration efficiency is 50-80% depending on what mask it is,” Stockman said.

The group’s goal is to collect more data and eventually share their findings so classrooms, musicians and anyone else can carry their tunes in a safe and sound way.