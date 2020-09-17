CU-Boulder records 100 positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, isolation spaces over halfway full

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado at Boulder announced Thursday that it recorded 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing total cases to 541 positive cases since Aug. 24.

Earlier this week, state health officials attributed a rise in COVID-19 cases to college students. The recent increase in Boulder prompted the county’s health department to recommend a modified quarantine for every student at the University of Colorado’s flagship campus.

Every CU Boulder student is being asked to quarantine for 14 days with exceptions for essential activities like going to class or getting food. Public gatherings, however, should not be happening.

As of Thursday morning, 57 percent of CU Boulder’s campus isolation spaces were being utilized.