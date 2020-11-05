CU Boulder moving to 100% remote learning on Nov. 16 amid rising COVID-19 cases

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder announced Thursday afternoon that all students will move to 100% remote learning starting Nov. 16. The shift to completely online learning was originally scheduled to begin after Fall Break, which starts Nov. 25.

The decision comes amid rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in the greater Denver-Boulder area.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis said one in 100 people in the metro region are currently contagious with the coronavirus.

Polis asked all Coloradans to avoid socializing with people outside their households, wear a mask and keep their distance from others even if wearing a mask.

“I know this sounds daunting, but if we make these changes through November we can be on a better trajectory for the holidays,” Polis said. “We need to buckle down.”

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced that it will move Boulder County to the stricter Safer at Home Orange Level restrictions on Friday.

“This is devastating, especially because we know that we can prevent the transmission of this virus and this change will impact our businesses severely, as well as our social and emotional health,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health’s executive director. “This comes down to all of us taking personal responsibility to avoid social gatherings, wear a mask, maintain at least feet of physical distance and to be diligent about washing hands.”

Boulder County’s five-day average positivity rate of 6.1%. Health officials say it needs to be under 5% to contain the spread of the disease.

CU’s spring semester is scheduled to start on Jan. 14 with a combination of remote and in-person learning.