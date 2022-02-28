BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder announced Monday that it will move to mask-optional due to a rapid decline in COVID-19 transmission on campus, in Boulder County and across the state.

CU Boulder said masks will become optional on March 7 at 6 a.m.

“We ask that everyone respects the choices of their colleagues and peers as our campus makes this transition,” Provost Russell Moore and Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke shared.

CU said masks will continue to be required after March 7 at the Wardenburg Health Center.

“We recognize, too, that new variants could cause future COVID-19 surges. As noted, we will continue to track the evolution of this disease and work with campus, local and state health officials to ensure we are making the decisions that best protect our community. We will also continue to provide timely updates and maintain our COVID-19 Information webpage as a continuing resource for information,” shared Moore and O’Rourke.

Vaccine boosters will continue to be required at the university, CU said.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials announced the shift from the COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic response deemed “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward.”