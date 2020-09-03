CU Boulder finds COVID-19 in wastewater at 4 residence halls

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado at Boulder announced Monday night that wastewater testing found the presence of COVID-19 in four residence halls.

In a letter sent to students, faculty and staff, the testing uncovered possible COVID-19 at Darley North, Darley South, Libby Hall and Willard Hall.

The university encouraged students and staff who were not tested for COVID-19 earlier in the week to get tested on Thursday morning.

Based on testing and contact tracing efforts and prevalence of positive COVID-19 cases, the university said it will work with public health partners to make decisions about isolation or quarantine as necessary.

