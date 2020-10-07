CU Boulder could decide today if students can return to in-person classes

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — CU Boulder could make the decision as soon as today to resume in person learning in classrooms.

The Boulder County Board of Health is meeting to assess the progress the school has made in capping the outbreak of COVID-19 on the campus that has occurred over the past month.

The Board issued an order two weeks ago banning the gathering of 18- to 20-year-olds because of the outbreak.

As a result, CU shifted to all online classes on Sept. 23. That order expires tomorrow.

The numbers have been trending down.

Tuesday, CU reported zero new positive test cases for the virus. The number of isolation spaces in use on the campus has also dropped to just 40. Two weeks ago that number was almost 200.

Since the start of the semester in late August there have been almost 1,100 students who have tested positive.

The Boulder County Board of Health will convene its virtual meeting at 1 p.m. today.