CU Boulder classes become remote-only due to COVID-19 outbreak

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado at Boulder announced Monday that starting on Wednesday, classes will be remote-only for all undergraduate, graduate and law students for a minimum of two weeks.

“All undergraduate, graduate and law classes will be taught remotely. Labs, studio and performance classes are remote, unless approved by department chairs college and school deans.” shared CU Boulder in a tweet.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23 we will operate under temporary remote-only instruction for all undergraduate, graduate and law classes for a minimum of two weeks. pic.twitter.com/aX98U9cKWT — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) September 21, 2020

“Staff will continue to work on campus as currently assigned. On-campus research will continue and is not affected by this shift to remote instruction.” shared the university in a tweet on Monday.

Classes will continue as planned today and Tuesday, Sept. 22.

As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases at CU Boulder was 765. The university said 68 percent of the campus isolation units were being used.