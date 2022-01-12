CU Boulder joins booster-requiring trend ahead of in-person learning return

BOULDER, CO – AUGUST 18: Cloud striations form above Williams Village East dormitory at University of Colorado Boulder while incoming freshmen move in on August 18, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many colleges and universities are instituting different strategies this fall semester, with most students living on campus attending all classes with remote instruction. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Students at the University of Colorado Boulder face a hastily approaching deadline to submit proof of having received a COVID-19 booster by Feb. 24 or they risk being prohibited from returning to in-person classes.

Just like Regis University did in December, officials at CU Boulder decided Tuesday to implement a COVID-19 booster requirement for all returning to campus once in-person learning resumes next month.

In an effort to keep everyone in line with the school’s updated COVID-19 guidelines, all students, faculty and staff must log in to their MYCUHealth portal and submit proof of having received a booster or file for an exemption by Feb. 24.

These exemptions are approved based on medical, ethical and moral grounds. If you have submitted an exemption application in the past, then you do not need to again.

The website was struggling due to heavy traffic on Jan. 11 and a note on the CU Boulder press release from Tuesday says to try again later if you are unable to upload proof of your booster.

This announcement comes less than a day after a tweet was sent out from the UCHealth account that said: “One-third of our 362 COVID positive patients were admitted due to COVID complication, while two-thirds tested positive when admitted for other reasons.”

A campus mask mandate has been in place for everyone since Aug. 13, regardless of vaccination status. The county itself implemented an indoor mask mandate on Sept. 3 for all people aged two years old and up.

If you have any questions about exemption eligibility or general COVID-19 guidance, visit the CU Boulder Public Health Office website.