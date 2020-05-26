CU-Boulder announces flexible fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder announced Tuesday that classes will begin on time in the fall but there will be a flexible semester, where a portion will take place on campus and online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The road map for Fall 2020 calls for classes beginning as scheduled on August 24 and finishing remotely after Thanksgiving break. It prioritizes health and safety considerations required to minimize risk and enable an on-campus academic model that accommodates both in-person and remote learning.

Read Full Letter: CU Boulder to welcome students back to campus for a COVID-19-ready fall semester

The Road Map to Fall 2020 details three major areas:

Creating a COVID-ready campus experience that minimizes health and safety risks to faculty, staff, students and community members.

Delivering flexible in-person and remote academic instruction that enables our mission and ensures equity and student success.

Aligning resources to support safety and academics.

All students and employees of CU Boulder will be required to wear face masks, according to the letter sent out on Tuesday morning.

The plan establishes implementation teams for each of the three major sections of the plan, and those teams are already engaging campus units in next steps. The flexibility built into the plan also enables the campus to prepare for a variety of COVID-19 scenarios that could arise.