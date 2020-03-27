CU addresses discrimination, harassment toward people of Asian descent

DENVER (KDVR) – The University of Colorado (CU) is reporting a recent increase in discrimination and harassment directed toward students, faculty, and staff perceived to be of Asian descent. Incidents of yelling racial slurs and physical assault are being reported on campus.

In a statement sent out March 27, CU Chancellor Dorothy Horrell said, “It is important for all of us to reject anti-Asian discrimination and harassment, even as represented in the guise of people expressing fear of COVID-19.”

What can you do to help?

Don’t ignore discrimination and harassment based on identity. Report any acts you may witness that involve unfair treatment, abusive words or expressions, or intimidating behavior aimed at any member of the campus community based on an aspect of identity to CU Office of Equity.

If you or someone you know needs support or resources please reach out to the Center for Identity & Inclusion team at cii@cudenver.edu or at 303-315-1879.

Finally, you can help prevent stigmatization by becoming familiar with the facts about COVID-19 and supporting community members with compassion and kindness. Visit the CDC website for information on countering social stigmatization associated with COVID-19.

What the university is doing to address the problem:

The Office of International Affairs has been in communication with international students and provided resources to those who have been affected by discrimination. A virtual panel on safety, equity, and support is being planned.

The Center for Identity and Inclusion has held and will host/co-host additional sessions on “Inoculating against Racism.” Topics include helping prevent panic and xenophobia, supporting Asian and Asian-American members of our community, and identifying credible health information. Dates and times to be announced.

We’ve reached out to the City of Denver, and will be joining a group of Asian leaders from around the city to share experiences and to talk about ways the City can support the Asian community.

Horrell called for community support, stating, “We are grateful to be part of a university community that is known for stepping up to help and support others in times of crisis. In these moments of shared fear and anxiety, we must each do our part to preserve and spread the values CU Denver holds dear: respect, civility and inclusion. Let’s keep our community a community. “