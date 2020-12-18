CSU students will begin spring semester online

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University students will begin the spring semester online before moving into a hybrid schedule if public health guidelines allow.

The university announced Thursday that all classes will be online for the first week of the semester, which begins Jan. 19.

Starting the second week, “courses with high priority for in-person learning” will begin meeting 100% in-person.

On Feb. 5, faculty teaching online will be updated as to whether they will shift from 100% remote learning to a hybrid schedule. This determination will be based on guidelines from Larimer County Public Health, CSU said.

Residence halls will open Jan. 14.

CSU said starting remote will allow students to have no in-person academic interactions while they are tested for COVID-19 and await results.

“Our goal is for all students to walk into our classrooms, labs, or other learning spaces only after having gotten a negative COVID-19 test from the CSU testing site,” the university said in an online statement.

Testing is available for CSU students during winter break.

The university said it did not delay the start of the semester for a number of reasons, including federal financial aid guidelines and the fact that many students are bound to housing leases they already signed.

The university plans to hold a town hall on its spring 2021 plans in early January. A date has not yet been finalized.

CSU has more information on why it decided to begin the semester remotely on its website.