CSU researchers working on COVID-19 vaccine

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado State University (CSU) veterinary pathologist, Dr. Amy MacNeill, and her team are using the vaccinia virus to make a vaccine that might protect against coronavirus.

“I’ve been creating cancer treatments from these viruses for a long time, so it seemed like a logical step to try to make a vaccine that would protect against coronavirus,” MacNeill said.

The researchers are using poxviruses, including the vaccinia virus used for the very first vaccine used for smallpox, to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

“I think it’s really important that we try to make all different sorts of vaccines with the hope that someone will get one to work well,” MacNeill said.

“I’m excited that there’s potential to be collaborative – if there’s any way I can help, I will.”