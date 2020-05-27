CSU research teams working coronavirus vaccine

Mary Jackson, Professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology at Colorado State University, with research scientists Juan Manuel Belardinelli and Anna Grzegorzewicz are pivoting from Tuberculosis research to COVID-19 vaccine research. May 14, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State University (CSU) has research teams working on four coronavirus vaccine development projects:

Using an engineered bacterium

A combination of light and vitamin B2

A modified poxvirus used against smallpox

A tuberculosis vaccine platform

Mary Jackson, a professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology at Colorado State University, is leading a new research project investigating a tuberculosis vaccine platform to determine if it could be effective in fighting COVID-19.

The platform, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), is a widely used vaccine used to prevent tuberculosis worldwide.

“Countries that practice universal BCG vaccination seem to have fewer cases of COVID-19 and a lower mortality rate,” said Jackson in an interview with CSU’s news platform SOURCE.

“In general, it seems that the vaccine somehow prepares the immune system to better protect people of all ages from a broad range of diseases caused by bacteria, fungi or viruses.”