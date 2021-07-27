CSU gets $2 million grant for future pandemic research

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University has received a $2 million grant to research solutions to future pandemics.

CSU received the grant from the Anschutz Foundation, and will obtain the funding over two years. The funding will go towards interdisciplinary research teams, and effective distribution of vaccines and therapeutics for infectious illnesses.

The funding will also go towards creating monitoring and surveillance of new infectious threats that could lead to widespread ramifications, like the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic.

“We recognize that the integrated, interdisciplinary approach at CSU is key to the future of addressing infectious disease with resilience and agility,” Anschutz said. “This is a way to help ensure that the impact of the next outbreak is quickly minimized – or possibly avoided entirely. A multidisciplined approach is the best way to stop a pandemic.

Through this research and funding, CSU and Anschutz seeks to “flatten the curve” on animal and human loss due to infectious illness.