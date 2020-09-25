CSU detects high levels of COVID-19 in wastewater, quarantines 2 residence halls

Dear student,

As you know, the university has been testing wastewater for signs of COVID-19 at specific locations that are tied to residence halls. We have detected a significantly high level of COVID-19 in the wastewater from (Braiden Hall/ Summit Hall). These levels are many times higher than others that we have detected on campus in past samples and indicate that a number of students in your hall are likely positive for COVID-19.

Because of this, we are placing the entire residence hall into a mandatory quarantine. This means that you should not leave your residence hall for any reason, beginning immediately. The quarantine will be in place until all positive cases and close contacts in the residence halls have been identified and the wastewater results return to normal.

For the health of your family, friends, fellow students and coworkers, do not go home or leave the hall to stay somewhere else. Doing so could expose them or others to COVID-19.

We understand that this hall was in the process of completing mandatory testing. Do NOT go to the Lory Student Center for COVID-19 testing, even if you have signed up for testing tomorrow.

. Leaving your room or hall puts others at risk and will spread COVID-19 to others in our community and through other communities, as well. You should not leave your residence hall room, except for limited circumstances, such as to pick up a meal as outlined below or get tested at the tent outside of your residence hall, also outlined below.

Protocol for hall floors remains the same and residents should not visit residents on floors other than their own.

Guests from outside the building should not visit either Braiden or Summit, including in the lobbies. Packages will continue to be delivered.

Both Braiden and Summit Halls are being placed under mandatory quarantine due to these high wastewater signals, we must notify all instructors of this quarantine. In light of privacy concerns, we are not providing instructors with the names of students who are impacted. You should communicate directly with your instructors, informing them that you live in a residence hall that is under mandatory quarantine and make arrangements for online learning.

You are required to comply with this directive as provided by the university’s COVID-19 policy. http://policylibrary.colostate.edu/policy.aspx?id=774.

FOOD, CLEANING, TITLE IX AND MAINTENANCE ISSUES

Beginning with breakfast tomorrow morning, you will not order meals online through MyRamCard.colostate.edu. Instead, please visit Braiden Dining Center/the tent that will be located outside Summit Hall to pick up your meals, no reservation needed, anytime during these hours: (Braiden) Breakfast: 7-10 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dinner; 4-7 p.m. (Summit) Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Dinner: 5-7 p.m.

Braiden Dining Center will only be open to Braiden residents until the quarantine is lifted. RamWich will also be closed.

You may order food from restaurants and other delivery services if they provide contactless delivery.

Public spaces will be frequently disinfected. Housing & Dining Facilities will not clean suite bathrooms during this time.

Urgent maintenance and Title IX issues will continue to be addressed; however, non-urgent matters will be scheduled and addressed at a later date.

NEXT STEPS AND TESTING THIS WEEKEND

We know this message may be upsetting and that being on quarantine is not easy. We want you to know that we are committed to helping you through this time.

The Pandemic Preparedness Team is setting up tents for testing outside of your residence hall on Saturday. Testing will be mandatory.

More information about testing this weekend will be sent to you via your CSU email as soon as testing is arranged. Even if you were tested already this week at the Lory Student Center, you may be required to again test this weekend.

We will notify everyone of their test results within 48 hours.

Our public health office will trace close contacts of any students who are positive.

You will be asked to test again in several days. This is because wastewater signals a COVID-19 infection before nasal swab tests may reflect a positive. In fact, nasal swabs sometimes do not show infection for up to a week.

A negative test does NOT release you from quarantine . Public health officials will contact you to release you from quarantine.

Determining all of the positives in your hall will take some time. You should expect to be on quarantine for a period of time that will allow us to identify those students who have COVID-19 and their close contacts. The amount of time you are required to be on quarantine will depend upon several factors, but we are committed to minimizing the impact of this order as much as possible.

Students who test positive will be moved to another location for isolation for a period of time that follows Centers for Disease Control protocol.

Students who repeatedly test negative may be released from quarantine on a timeline recommended by public health officials, depending upon all factors related to COVID-19 presence in your hall, including wastewater results after students who test positive are moved from the hall.

Students who are close contacts will be in quarantine for a period of time that follows Centers for Disease Control protocol. A close contact is defined as anyone who is within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes.

This graphic explains how quarantine and isolation work and how long they last – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/COVID-19-Quarantine-vs-Isolation.pdf.

This explains the contact tracing process – https://covidrecovery.colostate.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/CONTACT-TRACING-EXPLAINED-final.pdf.

You should continue to report any symptoms through the daily symptom checker.

KEEPING YOU UPDATED AND RESOURCES

We will provide you with updated information about wastewater results as it become available, as well as collective and non-identifying COVID-19 results for your hall. We test wastewater multiple times a week and anticipate being able to share collective results of the nasal swab COVID tests by early next week.

Learning that your residence hall has been subjected to mandatory quarantine is stressful. The CSU Health Network Counseling Center is available; more information is at https://health.colostate.edu/about-counseling-services/. The Health Network also offers these resources for stress and anxiety https://health.colostate.edu/managing-anxiety-coronavirus/. Case Management can also assist with class absences (https://studentcasemanagement.colostate.edu/).

Please know that your health and well being is our absolute top priority.

Thank you,

The Pandemic Preparedness Team