CSP: ‘Plenty of skiers’ still out as it patrols parts of Colorado’s high country

The parking lot at Berthoud Pass, seen on a Colorado Department of Transportation camera at 2:38 p.m. on March 28, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — Skiers and snowboarders are out in the backcountry on Colorado’s first weekend of a statewide stay-at-home order.

Colorado State Patrol posted a Tweet Saturday morning that said, “Believe it or not, still have plenty of skiers and boarders on Loveland and Berthoud Passes. (They’re cramming into cars to shuttle up to the top). No tickets or tows yet.”

The parking lot at Berthoud Pass was seen full of vehicles, with people seen skiing, throughout the day Saturday on a Colorado Department of Transportation camera.

In a news conference Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said, “This pandemic is not a vacation.”

Exercise outdoors with social distancing is allowed under the state order. However, Polis said Friday that if people do need to recreate, they should do it in places close to their homes.

CSP began patrolling the Loveland ski area, including the US 6 area around it, at 6 a.m. Saturday and will do so every 30-minutes to enforce no parking in avalanche zones.

It will be ticketing and towing those who do not comply. Not only is it illegal, but CSP says it is dangerous if hazmat trucks cannot get through to handle avalanche emergencies.

CSP is responding to the parking traffic that stacked up last weekend.

Loveland Ski area also sent tweets to remind everyone they are closed and to stay home.

We joined with @Arapahoe_Basin, @KeystoneMtn, @breckenridgemtn, @CopperMtn @WhiteRiverNews @usfsarp to ask that you please stay home and recreate responsibly, respect our uphill access closures, and help us protect our local communities and first responders.

#DoingMyPartCo pic.twitter.com/AKlWVDUHVx — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) March 27, 2020