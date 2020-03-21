Critical care patient waits a week for COVID-19 test results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Issues with COVID-19 testing are impacting some of the most vulnerable people in Colorado right now.

One husband called the FOX31 Problem Solvers saying his wife is in critical condition and can't proceed without a COVID-19 test result.

The state says they have the ability to turn around test results in 24 to 48 hours. However, Harry Jones says that's not what is happening with his wife's test, and for her, every hour is critical.

"Doctors need answers so they know how to treat their patients," Harry Jones said.

Jones' wife Wendy is on a ventilator right now at Porter Adventist. Saturday will mark seven days since the hospital tested Wendy for COVID-19.

"The critical care patients aught to be treated and what’s irritating is just about any celebrity with money and signs or no signs has gotten tested in results within 24 hours," Jones said.

Hours and days are passing by, and Harry says Wendy's doctors and family are being put in a tough position.

"There’s a treatment they would like to give that’s indicated by the Chinese that is adverse to people who are positive with COVID-19," Jones said.

If Wendy tests negative, Jones says she can get steroids to treat a stiffness in her lungs that she is experiencing with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

"My wife’s not getting treatment that she should be getting if she’s negative in addition she’s in a part of the icu that’s completely isolated with other patients that have COVID-19," Jones said.

CDPHE provided the following statement to the Problem Solvers:

“If the state lab is made aware of high risk individuals, we are able to prioritize their test results. We don't necessarily know about all of them, however. It is also possible they are being tested by a commercial lab.”

"They have a task force where she is and they are in contact with the state everyday," Jones said.